Oktoberfest 2025: These items are banned at the Wiesn

To avoid being sent back home at the Oktoberfest entrance, there are a few things you need to keep in mind.

The most important thing to bring to the Oktoberfest (also called "Wiesn" in Munich) is the desire to celebrate. Nevertheless, there are certain security regulations to follow. And since last year, metal detectors have also been in use at the entrances. The AZ explains in a handy "Wiesn packing list" which items you’re allowed to take onto the Oktoberfest grounds — and which ones absolutely have to stay at home.

Bags at the Oktoberfest are only allowed up to a certain size

In addition to proper clothing and suitable shoes, cash and an ID card are essential. Although there are ATMs on the grounds, the lines are usually so long that it can ruin your good mood. If you can’t or don’t want to carry money and your phone in your pocket, you should bring a bag or a small backpack.

But be careful: these are only permitted up to a certain size. They must not exceed a capacity of three liters or the dimensions 20 x 15 x 10 centimeters (≈ 7.87 in × 5.91 in × 3.94 in). Large bags or suitcases are not allowed.

At the entrances, security staff check the size of the bags and, if necessary, their contents. The bag will then be marked with a “security check wristband,” which changes color each day. For a fee of five to ten euros, larger luggage can be deposited at entrances P1, P5, P8, and P10.

Knife ban at the Oktoberfest

Weapons are strictly forbidden at Oktoberfest. This also includes traditional costume knives such as a "Hirschfänger", as well as any other objects that could be used as cutting, thrusting, or stabbing weapons. Glass bottles are also prohibited on the grounds. In addition, spray cans are banned — this can include hairspray or deodorant.

Can I bring my dog or my scooter to the Oktoberfest?

Anyone arriving by bike, scooter, or skateboard has to leave their vehicle outside. Special rules also apply to e-scooters: they may neither be parked nor ridden within the outer security ring. Instead, special “e-scooter collection points” are provided. Visitors should also leave all other bulky items at home.

Animals are not allowed at the Oktoberfest, with the exception of assistance dogs. © Ralph Peters/Imago

Dogs must stay outside: Animal companions of any kind are not allowed on the Wiesn either. The risk of them getting injured is simply too high — and the whole spectacle is overwhelming for a dog anyway. In plain terms: with the exception of assistance dogs (which require a special permit), all animals are banned at Oktoberfest.

For parents: Strollers allowed only until 6 p.m.

Parents may bring strollers only at certain times: from Sunday to Friday, up until 6 p.m. After that, they are prohibited. The organizers recommend avoiding them altogether if possible. For a fee of three euros, strollers can be checked in at the entrances.

On Saturdays and on German Unity Day (October 3), strollers are not permitted on the Theresienwiese at all. Large diaper bags are also not allowed. However, so-called "Kraxen" — child carriers worn on the back — are always permitted.

By the way: after 8 p.m., children under the age of six are not allowed into the beer tents, even when accompanied by their parents.

In case of rainy weather, you may bring an umbrella to the Oktoberfest. © imago stock&people

Medical devices, walking aids, and umbrellas may be brought along at any time. However, they will also be inspected by staff at the security check before entry and marked with a security check wristband. Anyone who follows the rules should have no problem getting onto the festival grounds.

Bringing your own food is only allowed in the beer gardens

A few more useful items can make your Wiesn visit a bit easier: a pack of tissues never hurts. And since it could get really chilly and wet, if an umbrella feels too bulky, a cheap rain poncho from the drugstore is recommended. It fits in a trouser pocket and even over a thick jacket.

If the food at the Wiesn feels too expensive, you can always slip a cheese roll or a pepper sausage into your bag: in true Bavarian tradition, it is indeed allowed to eat your own food in the Wiesn beer gardens. Whether enough fits into a mini backpack depends on your appetite. Plastic water bottles may be brought onto the festival grounds, but not into the tents or beer gardens.

Can I bring drink bottles to the Oktoberfest?

As long as they are not glass bottles, you may bring drinks onto the festival grounds. However: no bottles or beverages brought from outside are allowed inside the beer tents or beer gardens. Security staff will remove them during bag checks at the tent entrances.

A good alternative: since last year, there have been four water dispensers at Oktoberfest where you can even refill your bottles. The taps are located at the restroom facilities on the eastern delivery road, the parallel street between "Wirte- and Schaustellerstraße."

And just in case: if the beer proves a little too much and finds its way back out — or if your fish sandwich came with a heavy load of onions — it never hurts to have a pack of mint drops on hand.