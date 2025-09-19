How to get to Oktoberfest 2025: Public transport and alternatives

When the subway is bursting with Wiesn crowds, stress-free alternatives are a must. The AZ shows Munich Transport Corporation's best tips for a relaxed Oktoberfest journey.

As the official mobility partner of Oktoberfest, Munich Transport Corporation (MVG) is prepared for the rush when the first keg is tapped next Saturday (September 20). To ensure smooth journeys to and from Theresienwiese, MVG offers visitors valuable tips. With these alternatives, you can avoid bottlenecks and long waits on your way to the Wiesn.

MVG tips: An easy walk from the main station to Oktoberfest

The walking route between Munich Central Station and Theresienwiese—via Hermann-Lingg-Straße—is clearly signposted with ground markings, among other things, and is especially suitable for Wiesn visitors arriving by train or tram at the main station or departing from there afterward. “You don’t need to take the subway for just one stop—you can reach the festival grounds on foot in just under 15 minutes,” MVG explains. In the event of an overcrowded subway—when the platform may have to be temporarily closed—MVG recommends walking as “the more relaxed and, in some cases, even faster alternative.”

Stress-free to the Wiesn and back: Take the subway, then continue on foot

Please use subway lines U3 and U6 . The stations Goetheplatz and Poccistraße are only a few minutes’ walk from the festival grounds. Trains and stations on these lines are generally less crowded than those on lines U4 and U5.

. The stations Goetheplatz and Poccistraße are only a few minutes’ walk from the festival grounds. Trains and stations on these lines are generally less crowded than those on lines U4 and U5. For travelers arriving on subway lines U4 and U5 from the west, MVG recommends getting off at Schwanthalerhöhe and walking from there to the festival grounds.

Your way to Oktoberfest by tram

Tram lines 16 and 17 stop at Hackerbrücke, which—like the S-Bahn station of the same name—is only a few minutes’ walk from Theresienwiese.

stop at Hackerbrücke, which—like the S-Bahn station of the same name—is only a few minutes’ walk from Theresienwiese. Tram lines 18 and 19 serve the stops Holzapfelstraße and Hermann-Lingg-Straße along Landsberger Straße/Bayerstraße. From there, you can reach Oktoberfest within just a few steps.

serve the stops Holzapfelstraße and Hermann-Lingg-Straße along Landsberger Straße/Bayerstraße. From there, you can reach Oktoberfest within just a few steps. Tram lines 20 and 21 stop at Hauptbahnhof and Hauptbahnhof Nord. The walk to the festival grounds from either stop is easy to manage.

stop at Hauptbahnhof and Hauptbahnhof Nord. The walk to the festival grounds from either stop is easy to manage. MVG points out that on Friday to Saturday nights, Saturday to Sunday nights, and on the night before the holiday (between about 10:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m.), additional trams will reinforce service on the Willibaldplatz – Hauptbahnhof – Hochschule München section.

How to get to the Wiesn easily by bus

Bus line 53 (Münchner Freiheit – Aidenbachstraße) serves, among other stops, Schwanthalerhöhe—running daily every 10 minutes until about 8 p.m., and then every 20 minutes until around 1:30 a.m.

(Münchner Freiheit – Aidenbachstraße) serves, among other stops, Schwanthalerhöhe—running daily every 10 minutes until about 8 p.m., and then every 20 minutes until around 1:30 a.m. The CityRing 58/68 stops at Goetheplatz and Georg-Hirth-Platz, among others.

stops at Goetheplatz and Georg-Hirth-Platz, among others. Bus 62 (Rotkreuzplatz – Ostbahnhof) operates in the evenings between Rotkreuzplatz and Sendlinger Tor up to two hours longer (until midnight) at 10-minute intervals; this also applies on Sunday mornings. The bus stops right near the Wiesn at Hans-Fischer-Straße and Poccistraße.

(Rotkreuzplatz – Ostbahnhof) operates in the evenings between Rotkreuzplatz and Sendlinger Tor up to two hours longer (until midnight) at 10-minute intervals; this also applies on Sunday mornings. The bus stops right near the Wiesn at Hans-Fischer-Straße and Poccistraße. Tip for campers: Bus 135 (Solln – Thalkirchen) runs more frequently and for longer than usual between Thalkirchen and the Thalkirchen campsite during the Wiesn—until about 1:30 a.m.—providing a connection from the campsite to subway line U3.

(Solln – Thalkirchen) runs more frequently and for longer than usual between Thalkirchen and the Thalkirchen campsite during the Wiesn—until about 1:30 a.m.—providing a connection from the campsite to subway line U3. Bus 159 (Lochhausen – Pasing) is reinforced with additional trips between the Obermenzing campsite/Paulaner Brewery and Pasing station (connection to the S-Bahn), as well as with the use of articulated buses.

Attention Wiesn night owls: These ultra-late lines are offered by MVG

The night tram N17 (Amalienburgstraße – Sendlinger Tor) stops at Hackerbrücke.

(Amalienburgstraße – Sendlinger Tor) stops at Hackerbrücke. The night tram N19 (Pasing – St.-Veit-Straße) serves the stops Holzapfelstraße and Hermann-Lingg-Straße.

(Pasing – St.-Veit-Straße) serves the stops Holzapfelstraße and Hermann-Lingg-Straße. The night buses N40 (Großhadern – Kieferngarten) and N41 (Fürstenried West – Dülferstraße) can be reached at the stops Goetheplatz and Poccistraße.

(Großhadern – Kieferngarten) and N41 (Fürstenried West – Dülferstraße) can be reached at the stops Goetheplatz and Poccistraße. The night bus N45 (Münchner Freiheit – Ostbahnhof – Waldperlach) stops at Goetheplatz.

(Münchner Freiheit – Ostbahnhof – Waldperlach) stops at Goetheplatz. The night bus ring lines N43 and N44 stop at Herzog-Ernst-Platz.

stop at Herzog-Ernst-Platz. Additional night lines serve the entire city area, with Karlsplatz (Stachus) as the central transfer hub.

Subways run to the Wiesn every evening until 1:30 a.m. at 10-minute intervals.

to the Wiesn every evening until 1:30 a.m. at 10-minute intervals. On the U4 line, six-car trains are in operation instead of the usual four-car trains. Service on the U4/U5 lines is increased so that, depending on the time of day, a train runs every two to three minutes between Theresienwiese and the city center.

All public transport stops around Oktoberfest at a glance. © Münchner Verkehrgesellschaft

Parades on the first Wiesn weekend: Bus and tram detours

Due to the traditional Wiesn parade of the festival hosts and the traditional costume and marksmen’s parade, streets in the city center will be temporarily closed this coming weekend. The Munich Transport Corporation (MVG) will therefore reroute tram lines 16, 17, 18, 19, 21, 27, and 28 as well as bus lines 52, 62, 58/68, 100, 132, and 153 on Saturday (September 20) and Sunday (September 21). Resumption of regular service will depend on police clearance of the routes, according to the MVG announcement.

Parade of the Wiesn hosts 2025: Tram and bus closures on September 21

According to MVG, from about 9:45 a.m. to around 12 noon there will be restrictions on tram lines 16, 17, 18, 27, and 28. The section between Karlsplatz (Stachus) and Sendlinger Tor will be closed to trams during this time. In addition:

Tram 16 will run from about 8 a.m. to 12 noon on the route Romanplatz – Hackerbrücke (ZOB) – Hauptbahnhof Nord – Karlsplatz (Stachus). At Stachus, Tram 16 toward Romanplatz departs from stop 7 in Prielmayerstraße. Hauptbahnhof (Bahnhofplatz) and Sendlinger Tor cannot be served.

will run from about 8 a.m. to 12 noon on the route Romanplatz – Hackerbrücke (ZOB) – Hauptbahnhof Nord – Karlsplatz (Stachus). At Stachus, Tram 16 toward Romanplatz departs from stop 7 in Prielmayerstraße. Hauptbahnhof (Bahnhofplatz) and Sendlinger Tor cannot be served. Tram 17 will be diverted from about 8 a.m. to 12 noon between Hauptbahnhof Nord and Max-Weber-Platz via Karlsplatz (Stachus), Marienplatz (Theatinerstraße), and Maxmonument. The stops Hauptbahnhof (Bahnhofplatz), Sendlinger Tor, Müllerstraße, Reichenbachplatz, Isartor, Deutsches Museum, Am Gasteig, and Wiener Platz cannot be served. At (H) Karlsplatz (Stachus), Tram 17 > St. Emmeram departs from stop 6 in Prielmayerstraße. Tram 17 > Amalienburgstraße departs from stop 7, also in Prielmayerstraße.

Along the detour route, the stops Lenbachplatz, Marienplatz (Theatinerstraße), Nationaltheater, Kammerspiele, Maxmonument, and Maximilianeum (Bavarian State Parliament) are served by tram lines 19 and 21.

will be diverted from about 8 a.m. to 12 noon between Hauptbahnhof Nord and Max-Weber-Platz via Karlsplatz (Stachus), Marienplatz (Theatinerstraße), and Maxmonument. The stops Hauptbahnhof (Bahnhofplatz), Sendlinger Tor, Müllerstraße, Reichenbachplatz, Isartor, Deutsches Museum, Am Gasteig, and Wiener Platz cannot be served. At (H) Karlsplatz (Stachus), Tram 17 > St. Emmeram departs from stop 6 in Prielmayerstraße. Tram 17 > Amalienburgstraße departs from stop 7, also in Prielmayerstraße. Along the detour route, the stops Lenbachplatz, Marienplatz (Theatinerstraße), Nationaltheater, Kammerspiele, Maxmonument, and Maximilianeum (Bavarian State Parliament) are served by tram lines 19 and 21. Tram 18 will be interrupted between 8 a.m. and 12 noon and will run in two sections: between Gondrellplatz – Stachus and between Sendlinger Tor – Schwanseestraße.

At (H) Sendlinger Tor, Tram 18 > Schwanseestraße is moved to stop 5 in the tram turning loop (in front of the church).

At (H) Karlsplatz (Stachus), Tram 18 > Westendstraße departs from stop 7 in Prielmayerstraße.

Tram 27 will run from about 8 a.m. to 12 noon on the route Petuelring – Kurfürstenplatz – Pinakotheken – Karlsplatz (Stachus).

At Karlsplatz (Stachus), Tram 27 toward Petuelring departs from stop 6 in Prielmayerstraße.

Sendlinger Tor cannot be served.

will be interrupted between 8 a.m. and 12 noon and will run in two sections: between Gondrellplatz – Stachus and between Sendlinger Tor – Schwanseestraße. At (H) Sendlinger Tor, Tram 18 > Schwanseestraße is moved to stop 5 in the tram turning loop (in front of the church). At (H) Karlsplatz (Stachus), Tram 18 > Westendstraße departs from stop 7 in Prielmayerstraße. Tram 27 will run from about 8 a.m. to 12 noon on the route Petuelring – Kurfürstenplatz – Pinakotheken – Karlsplatz (Stachus). At Karlsplatz (Stachus), Tram 27 toward Petuelring departs from stop 6 in Prielmayerstraße. Sendlinger Tor cannot be served. Tram 28 will resume operation after the parade at 12 noon.

Bus line 52 will run from about 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on a shortened route Tierpark (Alemannenstraße) – Candidplatz – Kolumbusplatz Nord – Mariahilfplatz – Baaderstraße. The stops Gärtnerplatztheater, Blumenstraße, Viktualienmarkt, Marienplatz (Rindermarkt), St.-Jakobs-Platz, and Sendlinger Tor cannot be served.

will resume operation after the parade at 12 noon. Bus line 52 will run from about 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on a shortened route Tierpark (Alemannenstraße) – Candidplatz – Kolumbusplatz Nord – Mariahilfplatz – Baaderstraße. The stops Gärtnerplatztheater, Blumenstraße, Viktualienmarkt, Marienplatz (Rindermarkt), St.-Jakobs-Platz, and Sendlinger Tor cannot be served. Bus lines 58 and 68 (CityRing) will be interrupted from about 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. between Hauptbahnhof Nord and Goetheplatz.

will be interrupted from about 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. between Hauptbahnhof Nord and Goetheplatz. Bus line 62 will be diverted from about 8 a.m. to 12 noon between Lagerhausstraße and Schweigerstraße via Roecklplatz and Fraunhoferstraße.

Munich Oktoberfest 2023: The Löwenbräu brewery team at the parade of the hosts. © imago/STL

Traditional Costume and Marksmen’s Parade at Oktoberfest 2025: Tram and bus disruptions on September 22

From about 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., tram lines 16, 17, 18, 19, 21, 27, and 28 will be affected by changes, as will bus lines 58, 68, 100, 132, and 153. The following restrictions are expected:

Tram 16 will run from about 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on a shortened route Romanplatz – Hackerbrücke (ZOB) – Hauptbahnhof Nord – Karlsplatz (Stachus). The Sendlinger Tor stop will be closed.

will run from about 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on a shortened route Romanplatz – Hackerbrücke (ZOB) – Hauptbahnhof Nord – Karlsplatz (Stachus). The Sendlinger Tor stop will be closed. The replacement bus 16 (Effnerplatz – Tivolistraße – Lehel – Isartor) can only begin service around 3 p.m. due to road closures for the parade line-up.

(Effnerplatz – Tivolistraße – Lehel – Isartor) can only begin service around 3 p.m. due to road closures for the parade line-up. Tram 17 will be divided into two sections from about 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Amalienburgstraße to Karlsplatz (Stachus) and Sendlinger Tor to St. Emmeram.

will be divided into two sections from about 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Amalienburgstraße to Karlsplatz (Stachus) and Sendlinger Tor to St. Emmeram. Tram 18 will be divided into two sections from about 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Gondrellplatz to Karlsplatz (Stachus) and Sendlinger Tor to Schwanseestraße.

will be divided into two sections from about 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Gondrellplatz to Karlsplatz (Stachus) and Sendlinger Tor to Schwanseestraße. Tram 19 will be interrupted from about 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and will operate in two sections: Westendstraße – Westfriedhof and Max-Weber-Platz – Berg am Laim station. The section Karlsplatz (Stachus) – Maximilianeum will not be served.

will be interrupted from about 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and will operate in two sections: Westendstraße – Westfriedhof and Max-Weber-Platz – Berg am Laim station. The section Karlsplatz (Stachus) – Maximilianeum will not be served. Tram 21 will be interrupted from about 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and will operate in two sections: Westfriedhof – Hauptbahnhof Nord and St.-Veit-Straße – Max-Weber-Platz. The section Karlsplatz (Stachus) – Maximilianeum will not be served.

will be interrupted from about 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and will operate in two sections: Westfriedhof – Hauptbahnhof Nord and St.-Veit-Straße – Max-Weber-Platz. The section Karlsplatz (Stachus) – Maximilianeum will not be served. Tram lines 27 and 28 will run from about 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on shortened routes Petuelring / Scheidplatz – Kurfürstenplatz – Pinakotheken – Karlsplatz (Stachus).

will run from about 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on shortened routes Petuelring / Scheidplatz – Kurfürstenplatz – Pinakotheken – Karlsplatz (Stachus). For buses, the CityRing 58/68 will be interrupted from about 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. between Hauptbahnhof Nord and Goetheplatz.

will be interrupted from about 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. between Hauptbahnhof Nord and Goetheplatz. Bus line 100 toward Ostbahnhof will be diverted between Oskar-von-Miller-Ring and Königinstraße from about 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

toward Ostbahnhof will be diverted between Oskar-von-Miller-Ring and Königinstraße from about 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Bus line 132 will run from about 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on a shortened route Forstenrieder Park – Harras – Implerstraße – Fraunhoferstraße.

will run from about 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on a shortened route Forstenrieder Park – Harras – Implerstraße – Fraunhoferstraße. Bus line 153 will run from about 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on a shortened route Trappentreustraße – Universität.

Traditional Costume Shuttle on Sunday

For participants of the Traditional Costume and Marksmen’s Parade, MVG has arranged a shuttle service.

Shuttle from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.: From Großmarkthalle to Maxmonument / Isartor with the following stops:

Großmarkthalle

Special stop in the Großmarkthalle parking lot

Maxmonument (drop-off at the tram stop)

Isartor (on demand only – drop-off at bus line 132 stop toward Forstenrieder Park on Zweibrückenstraße, corner of Morassistraße)

Shuttle from about 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.: From Festwiese (Hans-Fischer-Straße) toward Großmarkthalle with the following stops:

Festwiese (special stop east of the Theresienhöhe / Hans-Fischer-Straße junction)

Großmarkthalle (drop-off at the special stop in the Großmarkthalle parking lot),

Information on operations and route planning is available at , in the , and via the free MVG hotline: 0800 344 22 66 00. Further details can be found on the company’s .