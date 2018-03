Bei den iHeartRadio Music Awards Rapper Eminem attackiert die US-Waffenlobby

Gemeinsam mit R&B-Sängerin Kehlani (22, "Gangsta") performte er bei der Preisverleihung seinen Song "Nowhere Fast". Dem fügte er gleich zu Beginn eine neue Strophe hinzu: "This whole country is going nuts, and the NRA is in our way. They're responsible for this whole production. They hold the strings, they control the puppet. And they threaten to take donor bucks. So they know the government won't do nothing and no one's budging. Gun owners clutching their loaded weapons. They love their guns more than our children."